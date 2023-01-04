Centre constitutes Panel for land and jobs safeguards for Ladakh

Panel to discuss safeguards for region’s unique culture,

language

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Union Government has constituted a

high-powered committee to discuss land and jobs safeguards for

Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to an order of Ministry of Home Affairs, the committee

will be headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai.

“It has been decided to constitute a High Powered Committee

(HPC) under the chairmanship of Shri Nityanand Rai, Minister of

State for Home Affairs, Gol, for the Union Territory of Ladakh,”

reads the order.

As per the order, the committee has been set up to discuss

measures to protect the region's unique culture and language

taking into consideration its geographical location and its

strategic importance.

The committee will also discuss measures to ensure protection of

land and employment for the people of Ladakh, the order states.

It will also discuss measures for inclusive development and

employment generation in the region empowerment of Ladakh

Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Kargil.

The composition of the committee include Nityanand Rai, Minister

of State for Home, Chairman, Radha Krishna Mathur, Lieutenant

Governor, Union territory of Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal,

Member of Parliament (Ladakh), Chairman/CEC, Ladakh

Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Chairman/CEC,

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Joint

Secretary, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, MHA, Director/

Deputy Secretary (Ladakh), Department of Jammu, Kashmir and

Ladakh Affairs, MHA – member Secretary and one nominated

member from MHA.

The committee will have Thupstan Chhewang (former MP),

Nawang Rigzin Jora (ex-Minister, Ashraf Ali Barcha (President,

Anjuman-e-Imamia; Shia body), Acharya Stanzin Wangtak

(President, All Ladakh Gompa Association), Kushok Thiksey@

Nawang Chamba Stanzin @ Thiksey Rinpoche, Leh.

From Kargil Democratic Alliance/KDA, Asgar Ali Karablai (Co-

chairman, KDA and working President Territorial Congress

Committee, Ladakh), Qamar Ali Akhoon (co-chairman, KDA and

senior NC Leader), Sajad Kargili (social activist and

representative, Islamia School, Kargil) and Tsewang Nurboo

(President, LBA, Kargil).