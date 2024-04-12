Search
J&K | LG Sinha Reviews Progress Of HUDD's Projects
J&K | LG Sinha Reviews Progress Of HUDD’s Projects

, Apr 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the progress achieved by Housing and Urban Development Department at a meeting with senior officials today.
The Lt Governor took stock of Tawi Riverfront and various ongoing projects under Smart City Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban, AMRUT, PMAY (U) and DAY-NULM and functions of e-Buses and Integrated Command & Control Centre.

The Lt Governor emphasized on adopting transformative approach in project implementation and integrated planning with a broader framework to address the issues pertaining to Master Plans at the earliest.
He also called for empowering Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities and strengthening the human resource in the department for speedy completion of the projects.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, H&UDD; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, ; Rahul Yadav; CEO Jammu Smart City Ltd; Dr. Owais Ahmad, CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd, senior officials of Development Authorities and concerned departments.

MEA Advises Indians To Not Travel To Iran Or Israel Till Further Notice
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

