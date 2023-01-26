J&K Govt Orders 20 Posts For Establishing ‘Terror Monitoring Group’

JAMMU, Jan 25: The Government on Wednesday ordered creation of 20 posts for establishment of Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to an order, the sanction has been made with reference to Administrative Council decision taken on 22 January this year.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of following 20 posts in different categories for establishment of Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in J&K Police,” reads the order.

As per the order, the sanction has given for creation of one post of Senior Superintendent of Police, 6 posts each of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspector and Head Constable and one Follower post.