Republic Day 2023 | MHA Announces 40 Police Medals From Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Jan 25: Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on Wednesday announced over 900 service medals including 40 from Jammu and Kashmir, on Republic Day.

Among the forty awards, 25 are Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 4 President’s Police Medal for ‘Distinguished Services’ and 11 for Police Medals for ‘Meritorious Services’. The personnel to receive the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) are i) Shahzad Ahmad Salaria, SP, 2nd BAR to PMG; ii) Furqan Qadir SDPO 3rd BAR to PMG; iii) Abdul Rashid, ASI, PMG; iv) Harpal Singh, HC, PMG; v) Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, CT, PM; vi) Amjad Hussain Mir Ins 2nd BAR to PMG; vii) Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, ASI, Ist BAR to PMG; viii) Asgar Ali, HC, PMG ix) Mohammad Abbas Wani, HC, PMG; x) Charan Singh Charak SgCt, PMG; xi) Imran Ali Sofi Ct, PMG; xii) G.V. Sandeep Chakarvarthy, IPS, SSP 3rd BAR to PMG; xiii) Parvez Ahmad Khan, SgCt PMG; xiv) Fayaz Ahmad Ganie, SgCt, PMG; xv) Wasim Mohiuddin Lone, Ct, PMG; xvi) Abdul Hameed Reshi, ASI, Ist Bar to PMG; xvii) Bilal Ahmad Wani, Ct, PMG; xviii) Abdul Hamid, HC, PMG; xix) Sheeraz Ahmad Ganie, Ct, PMG; xx) Sheezan Bhat, DySP, Ist Bar to PMG; xxi) Lateef Ahmad Ganie, ASI, 2nd to PMG; xxii) Mohammad Rafiq Dar, Ct, PMG; xxiii) Khaliq Fayaz Math, Inspector, Ist bar to PMG; xiv) Mohammad Yousaf Malik ,ASI, PMG; and xxv) Narendra Manhas Ct, PMG. The eleven personnel selected to receive Police Medals for ‘Meritorious Services’ are; i) Mohammad Yousaf, SP, Awantipora; ii) Amarjeet Singh, SSP, SO to SPL DG Crime; iii) Syed Al-tahir Gilani, SP, West Zone Srinagar; iv) Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, SP, Jammu; v) Mohammad Sayeed Shah, SP, (S), PHQ; vi) Sanjay Kumar Sharma, SP, Rural Jammu; vii) Pushapathjit Singh, Inspector, SKPA Udhampur; viii) Sanjeev Bakshi, Ins, Police Hospital, Jammu; ix) Gulzar Ahmad Malik, Inspector, ACB Jammu; x) Bhagwan Singh Bandra, SI (M), PHQ; and xi) Abdul Gaffar Hajam, Head Constable, SDRF 1 Bn, Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar. Dinesh Rana, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ J&K; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Zone Srinagar, J&K; Former IG CRPF: MS Charu Sinha, (former) IG, Srinagar Sector, Brain Nishat, Srinagar, J&K, CRPF and Rakesh Singh Joon, Commandant 25th Bn, Armed Police Complex, Upper Humhama Budgam have been conferred with President’s Police Medal for ‘Distinguished Services’.