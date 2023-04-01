J&K | Girl Dies, Two Others Hospitalised After Jumping In Poonch River

JAMMU, Apr 1: A girl died while two others were rescued and hospitalised after they jumped in a river in Poonch district last evening, police said on Saturday. An official said that three cousin sisters jumped in the river near Sher-i-Kashmir bridge in Poonch yesterday evening. He said soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched and all three girls were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. However, one of the girls was declared dead on arrival, while two are undergoing treatment.

Deceased has been identified as Asia Kouser (18) daughter of Mohd Kabir. The other two have been identified as Amreen Kousar (25) daughter of Mohd Bashir and Sonia Kouser (18) daughter of Mohammad Arif. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.