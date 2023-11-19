J&K covers all schools, Anganwadi centres with 100% tap water connections

Srinagar, Nov 18): In a significant milestone, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) has successfully achieved 100 per cent coverage of the rural schools, Anganwadi Centres, and health institutions with tap water connection coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

As per the official documents the Jal Shakti department in J&K earlier launched a campaign to provide clean and accessible tap water to the rural areas, focusing on the schools, Anganwadi Centers, and health institutions.

As per the official documents, a total of 23,160 rural schools, 24,163 Anganwadi Centers, and 3,324 health institutions across the UT have been equipped with tap water connections, marking a crucial step towards ensuring basic amenities in these vital establishments.

Furthermore, the Jammu and Kashmir UT has reached a significant milestone by providing tap water connections to 100% of households in two districts, namely Srinagar and Ganderbal.

Additionally, 11 Blocks, 394 Panchayats, and 992 villages have also achieved complete tap water connection coverage, improving the overall water accessibility in these regions.

According to official documents, 1,666 Gram Panchayat buildings, constituting 52.8 percent of the total 3,156, have been provided with water tap connections. The remaining buildings are set to be covered in the upcoming phases, slated for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The commendable efforts have not gone unnoticed, as Srinagar district secured the 2nd rank in Jal Jeevan Sarvekhshan among 128 districts in the Front Runners category.

This recognition underscores the commitment and efficiency with which the he district, contributing to the overall success of the campaign in the region.

The official document reads that the comprehensive coverage of tap water connections in schools, Anganwadi Centers, health institutions, households, and Gram Panchayat buildings reflects a concerted effort to enhance the quality of life and promote health and hygiene in these areas—(KNO)