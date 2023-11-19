J&K records over 6,000 dengue cases, 8 deaths this year: Official

Jammu sees most cases with 67 patients still under treatment

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Nov 18 (KNO): Over 6000 cases of dengue were reported this year while eight persons have died due to the disease so far in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The official of State Epidemiology told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the majority of the cases (3841) were reported from Jammu district. It was followed by Udhampur district (881 cases) followed by Kathua (549 cases) and Samba (349 cases), he said.

“There were 97 cases in Rajouri, 66 in Reasi, 65 in Doda, 62 in Ramban, 36 in Poonch, 9 in Kishtwar, 26 in Kashmir and 40 from other areas,” he said.

This year's count is seen to be less than last year when a record 8,269 dengue cases along with 18 fatalities were registered. According to data for more than a decade, 1,709 cases were reported in 2021, 439 in 2019, 53 in 2020, 214 in 2018, 488 in 2017, 79 in 2016, 153 in 2015, four in 2014, 1 837 in 2013, 16 in 2012, three in 2011, none in 2010 and two in 2009.

According to the official, the cases are on decline now but advised people take “preemptive” measures in the absence of a dengue vaccine and called for proactive prevention to combat the painful ailment.

He said a total of 1911 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of them, 1766 have been discharged and 67 patients are still under treatment.

“Panic is unnecessary but vigilance and preventive measures are crucial,” he said.

The official said that individuals who test positive for dengue should prioritise physical and mental rest, maintain proper hydration, and consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Outlining a comprehensive approach to dengue prevention, he urged people to manage and modify the environment to prevent mosquitoes from accessing egg-laying habitats. “This involves proper disposal of solid waste, removal of artificial water-holding containers, and regular cleaning and maintenance of domestic water storage units,” he said and recommended appropriate use of insecticides in outdoor water storage containers.

The doctor informed about the helpline number 104 for assistance which is available from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

He said positive patients are provided counselling and guidance through the helpline.

Healthcare professionals recommend eliminating stagnant water that serves as mosquito breeding sites at home, schools, workplaces, and their surroundings to prevent dengue.

They suggested avoiding mosquito bites by covering the body and using mosquito nets when sleeping during the day, which should be sprayed with insect repellents.

Common symptoms of dengue, as described by doctors, include fever, headache, eye pain (typically behind the eyes), muscle, joint, or bone pain, rash, nausea, and vomiting, the doctors said—(KNO)