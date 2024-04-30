Srinagar on Flood Watch as Heavy Rain Hits Kashmir Valley

The scenic Kashmir Valley finds itself bracing for potential flooding after intense monsoon rains pushed water levels up rapidly. According to officials in Srinagar, the water gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh along the Jhelum River rose two feet within just five hours on Monday evening as downpours battered the region.

While the reading of 16 feet is still short of the critical flood threshold of 18 feet, forecasts suggest it may cross that mark by morning should precipitation persist. Recognizing the impending risks, district authorities sprang into action late Monday establishing a dedicated monitoring center.

Led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Bhat, response teams were deployed for flood control and disaster management tasks. Close watch is being kept as rain continues to fall heavily. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is also closely tracking developments.

Residents are on high alert as memories of devastating past floods remain fresh. The jhelum's waters can rise dangerously fast when heavy rains hit due to its steep gradient. Officials stress all necessary precautions are under way in coordination with emergency personnel stationed around the clock.

Time will tell if the rains ease off or intensify in the hours ahead. For now, local communities brace as another night of downpours brings the very real possibility of overflowing riverbanks by dawn. Stay tuned for further advisories from authorities.