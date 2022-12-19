J&K continues winning spree in Youth National Volleyball C’ship

NL Correspondent

Jammu: The home team of volleyball, after losing opening match Andhra Pradesh, continued its winning spree in group matches in the

ongoing 25th Youth National Volleyball Championship, organised by Madhya Pradesh Volleyball Association under the aegis of Volleyball

Federation of India at Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the reports reaching here, J&K team in fourth match defeated Uttarakhand by straight 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-12).

Spikers Vipan Kumar, Koushal Verma, Mohd Yasir, Arun Sharma, Sumit Singh, Riaz Ahmed and Nitin Sharma Libro displayed their

magnificent skills and dominated the proceedings to achieve victory.

Earlier, J&K team lost to Andhra Pradesh in first match by 3-1 (15-25, 21-25, 25-19, 23-25) and bounced back with superb

performance and won back to back matches against Maharashtra by 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-18) and Chandigarh by 3-0 (25-15, 25-08, 25-

15).

Placed in group-B, J&K shall now meet opponents from Tripura and Rajasthan in the next outings.

The J&K team left under the banner of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir is playing under the guidance of UT volleyball

coaches.

In a message sent to team, Patron-in-Chief Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Raj Daluja and President Sidharth

Daluja congratulated the boys’ team and officials for their brilliant display in the national championship and exhorted them to continue

their efforts in achieving further success in the championship.