Opening Ceremony of Provincial level Table Tennis held at Shopian

NL Correspondent

Shopian, Dec 19: The Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Shopian today organised the Provincial Level, Inter-District

Competitions of Table Tennis for Boys U-17 and U-19 at Bismillah Hotel Shirmal, here.

In the competition, all 10 districts of Kashmir Division are participating which include 86 student players.

The inaugural function was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Yar Ali Khan, District Youth Services &

Sports Officer Shopian, Syed Noor Ul Haq and the Activity Incharge DYSSO Shopian, Riyaz Ahmad Wachkoo.

The function started with ADC Shopian administering the pledge to fight against the drug abuse.

ADC highlighted the ill effects of drug abuse and insisted the student players to participate in the sports with dedication

and pursue career in sports and remain away from the drug abuse.