GDC Ramgarh shines in Youth Festival-talent Hunt 2022

NL Correspondent

Samba, Dec 19: Government Degree College Ramgarh has shined in the Youth Festival-talent Hunt 2022 organized by Pt. Prem

Nath Dogra GDC Samba by winning the finals of the Volleyball (M) and High Jump (F).

In the volleyball Tournament, GDC Ramgarh defeated the Bhargava Degree College Samba & GDC Ghagwal to qualify for finals. In

Finals, GDC Ramgarh defeated the host College team in the straight sets (2-0) with set scores (25-15), (26-24) and claimed the

Volleyball (M) trophy.

In high Jump (F), Meena Kumari, a student of Semester Vth, representing the GDC Ramgarh bagged the Gold medal in 4.5 feet

Prof. (Dr.) Satinder Kaur, the Principal of the College, congratulated all the participants of the Volleyball Team as well as the High

Jump winner. She said that Sports and games are important for all-round development and are an important part of our routine.

Moreover, along with routine education, they help to shape our personalities. Also, they keep our bodies strong, healthy, and fit. It gives

us a change from the same old routine and relaxes our mind and body.

She also congratulated Dr. Javed Ahmad Ganie, PTI and Sports committee for preparing & supporting students for such events. The

Principal and Staff of the College, viz. Dr Sandeep Kumar, Prof Risha Kumari, Prof. Seema Sharma, Dr Varinder Kour, facilitated all the

participants.