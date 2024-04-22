Jewish Journalist Attacked at Yale Campus Protest

Yale University sophomore and journalist Sahar Tartak suffered a disturbing attack last weekend while reporting on demonstrations occurring on her campus. Tartak, who is of the Jewish faith, was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag by an unknown individual at an anti-Israel protest near the Ivy League university grounds on Saturday evening.

The editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, where Tartak works, shared details of the unsettling incident on social media. She explained that after the assault, organizers attempted to block Tartak from identifying her attacker, instead questioning her motivations for seeking accountability. With hundreds of students taking part in demonstrations around sensitive geopolitical issues, tensions were reportedly high during the heated weekend rallies.

An accomplished young reporter, Tartak has published work with several reputable outlets. Eyewitnesses stated large crowds were gathered and tensions were high in the volatile environment prior to the assault. University guidelines prohibit demonstrators from restricting access or trespassing, and Yale has pledged to thoroughly investigate the violent incident. However, concerns have been raised about the administration's response to disruptions caused by protest activities in the past.

The attack on Tartak is an alarming situation that has understandably generated widespread concern within the Yale community and beyond. As details continue to emerge around last weekend's disturbing events, many will be watching closely to ensure a complete and transparent resolution.