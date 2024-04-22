back to top
Search
JammuJammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked For Traffic After Landslide At Gangroo
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked For Traffic After Landslide At Gangroo

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 22: Jammu-Srinagar Highway was blocked for traffic after a landslide at Gangroo area in the Ramban district of Jammu division on Monday morning.

“Traffic update at 0800 hrs Landslide occurred at Gangroo on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Commuters are advised not to undertake journey without confirmation from TCUs,” Jammu and Traffic Police posted on its official X handle.
The 270-km highway is the only all- road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.
The highway has been witnessing frequent disruptions over the past five days due to heavy rain-induced landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones from the hillocks at several places, including Mehad, Gangroo, Kishtwari Pather, and Dalwas between Nashri and Banihal Tunnels. (Agencies)

Previous article
Power sector takes steps to avoid outages as India braces for 260GW peak electricity demand
Next article
Jewish Journalist Attacked at Yale Campus Protest
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NIA carries out raids at 9 locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in terror-related case

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 22: The National Investigation Agency on Monday...

Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 22: The Supreme Court on Monday...

Lok Sabha election: Repolling under way at 11 polling stations in Manipur

Northlines Northlines -
Imphal, Apr 22: Repolling is under way at 11...

Maldives parliamentary polls: ‘Supermajority’ win for pro-China leader’s party

Northlines Northlines -
Male, Apr 22: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's party secured...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

US imposes first ever sanctions on Israeli military unit Netzah Yehuda

Jewish Journalist Attacked at Yale Campus Protest

Power sector takes steps to avoid outages as India braces for...