Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Traffic
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Traffic

, Mar 11: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was suspended on Monday for the second consecutive day.
The Traffic department officials said that no traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and intending travellers should not undertake the journey till further orders.
The highway was closed at 10 p.m. on Saturday for maintenance of damaged stretches and widening of the carriageway at some other places.
The highway is badly damaged due to landslides and shooting stones at some places between Banihal and Ramban.
Meanwhile, Srinagar-, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar, Doda-Chamba, Bandipora-Gurez and Kupwara-Tangdhar roads are still snowbound and closed for traffic.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

