Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Traffic

Jammu, Mar 11: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Monday for the second consecutive day.

The Traffic department officials said that no traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and intending travellers should not undertake the journey till further orders.

The highway was closed at 10 p.m. on Saturday for maintenance of damaged stretches and widening of the carriageway at some other places.

The highway is badly damaged due to landslides and shooting stones at some places between Banihal and Ramban.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar, Doda-Chamba, Bandipora-Gurez and Kupwara-Tangdhar roads are still snowbound and closed for traffic.