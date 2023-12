NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 06: Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall organise Jammu District Judo (Sub-Junior) Championship at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on December nine.

Those selected judokas out of the district meet shall represent the Jammu in the J&K Judo Championship to be held on December 10 at the same venue, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.