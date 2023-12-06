GCW Gandhi Nagar, SPMR win Kho-Kho titles

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 06: Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar in bagged women's title while men's final won by Government SPMR College of Commerce in the two-day inter-college Kho-Kho meet of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) at GCW Gandhi Nagar grounds, here today.

In the women's final, GCW Gandhi Nagar defeated Commerce College by a margin of three points. However, in men's title clash, Commerce College clinched the title beating GGM Science College by seven points.

The final officiated by the technical penal including Sahil Dev Singh, Sunil Sharma, Amrinder Pal Singh, Huniket Sharma, Sahil Angral and Yogesh Kumar.