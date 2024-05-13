Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams To Be Conducted From July 15: CBSE

NEW DELHI, May 13: The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 15, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials announced on Monday.

Over 1.32 lakh candidates have been placed in the supplementary category or compartment in class 10, while the number of such candidates in class 12 is over 1.22 lakh.

Based on National Education Policy, 2020 recommendations, the CBSE had last year changed the nomenclature of the compartment examination to supplementary examination.

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the supplementary examination and class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary examination.

“Three categories of students will be eligible to appear in the supplementary examinations — class 10 students who were unable to pass two subjects and class 12 students who were unable to pass one subject and were placed in compartment category; students who were declared pass by replacing sixth or seventh subject; and class 10 and 12 students who were declared pass but wish to improve their performance in two and one subject respectively,” Bhardwaj said.