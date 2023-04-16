Jammu And Kashmir | Machail Yatra Likely From July 25

, Apr 16: The annual Machail Yatra this year is likely to begin from July 25 in Kishtwar district of Jammu and . “As of now the final date is yet to be announced officially but tentatively the yatra, which is under consideration, likely to start from July 25,” a senior official said. He added that the yatra if starts from July 25, will conclude on September 5 as per tentative dates, adding, “all arrangements are being reviewed and facilities are also to be enhanced.” The yatra last year witnessed a huge rush of devotees from across J&K and different parts of the country. In 2022, the Yatra resumed after a 2-year gap due to COVID-19 pandemic and witnesses huge footfall of the Pilgrims. Elaborate security arrangements and basic amenities are every year put in place en-route to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of Annual Yatra. A large number of police personnel and Medical and other staff are also deployed en-route the shrine to make the journey safe and en-cumbrance free.

