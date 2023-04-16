Jammu And Kashmir | Machail Yatra Likely From July 25

Jammu, Apr 16: The annual Machail Yatra this year is likely to begin from July 25 in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. “As of now the final date is yet to be announced officially but tentatively the yatra, which is under consideration, likely to start from July 25,” a senior official said. He added that the yatra if starts from July 25, will conclude on September 5 as per tentative dates, adding, “all arrangements are being reviewed and facilities are also to be enhanced.” The yatra last year witnessed a huge rush of devotees from across J&K and different parts of the country. In 2022, the Yatra resumed after a 2-year gap due to COVID-19 pandemic and witnesses huge footfall of the Pilgrims. Elaborate security arrangements and basic amenities are every year put in place en-route to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of Annual Yatra. A large number of police personnel and Medical and other staff are also deployed en-route the shrine to make the journey safe and en-cumbrance free.