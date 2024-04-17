back to top
Search
SportsIPLIPL franchise owners maximise ticket revenues through dynamic pricing strategies
SportsIPL

IPL franchise owners maximise ticket revenues through dynamic pricing strategies

By: Northlines

Date:

The fierce loyalty of Royal Challengers Bangalore fans was on display once again as ticket prices for their opening home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants skyrocketed closer to matchday. According to sources, the cheapest ticket available cost a tidy sum of Rs 2,300 while corporate boxes saw astronomical last-minute surges pushing the price for the best seats all the way up to Rs 52,938!

It is no secret that demand for premium matches featuring star players like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis sends the ticket touts into a frenzy. Franchise owners are well aware of this demand and are actively leveraging dynamic pricing strategies to maximize revenue from packed stadiums. A DDCA official revealed franchises independently control pricing with little oversight from the board.

An official from two-time champions Chennai Super Kings shed some light on their approach, saying tickets sales and sponsorship sponsor are vital revenue streams due to high taxes eating away at other incomes. Interestingly, they opt to keep prices reasonable starting at Rs 1,700 despite their massive fan following. Meanwhile in Bengaluru, RCB fans proved willing to pay substantially more to cheer on their team from the stands.

Experts point out location plays a big role, with affordability much higher in metro cities. Demand is also influenced by the quality of opposition as well as availability of crowd pullers like Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit on the field. With millions glued to their TV and digital screens every season, it is evident that premier match tickets in the will remain a hot commodity for armchair fans willing to pay a premium to experience the action live.

Previous article
List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts
Next article
Jos Buttler’s heroics help Rajasthan pip Kolkata in another last-ball thriller
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Buttler powers Royals to highest successful IPL chase against KKR

Northlines Northlines -
The Rajasthan Royals chased down the highest total in...

Jos Buttler’s heroics help Rajasthan pip Kolkata in another last-ball thriller

Northlines Northlines -
Buttler steals the spotlight once again in another last-ball...

Sunrisers smash record score against RCB despite Dinesh Karthik’s heroics in Bengaluru

Northlines Northlines -
In a batting masterclass, Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Royal Challengers...

Father-son tensions rise as Alireza Firouzja’s dad allegedly threatens organisers at Candidates chess tournament

Northlines Northlines -
The highly anticipated Candidates Chess Tournament of 2024 has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

Here’s a cautionary note about splashing tap water into your eyes...

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev,...