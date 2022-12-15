Institution of Best Teaching Deptt Award, introduction of new courses endorsed in 119th Syndicate meeting of JU

JAMMU, Dec 14: The 119th Syndicate meeting of University of Jammu was held under the chairmanship of Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Jammu (JU).

In his opening remarks, Prof Umesh Rai extended a warm welcome to Prof JP Pandey (VC, Madan Mohan Malviya University, Gorakhpur), Shadi Lal Pandita (Director, General Codes, Finance Department, J&K), Abdul Majid Butt, Director (Finance), Higher Education Department, Rakesh Kumar Badyal (Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, J&K) and other members of the Syndicate for their wholehearted support to JU.

Prof Rai in his address elaborated on recent initiatives of the University particularly in creating an ecosystem of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. He informed that University is envisaging to establish a sustainable Diagnostic Research Centre in Public Private Partnership mode wherein the Scholars and students from Biotechnology & Microbiology etc while doing their internship can also learn and earn.He said on completion of 50 years of its existence, the University has decided to institute Best Teaching Department Award in order to carry best practices in terms of teaching, research, curriculum reforms, governance etc and the idea was unanimously endorsed by the University Syndicate. Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu presented 34 agenda items in the meeting. Threadbare discussions were held on the items of academic importance.

The syndicate meeting unanimously adopted UGC guidelines for empanelment of Adjunct faculty/distinguished visiting Faculty/Professors of Practice in the University and endorsed introduction of one year PG Diploma Course in Cultural and Heritage Tourism in the Department of History, revival of the Master Degree Programme in Defense and Strategic Studies under Choice Based Credit System in the Department of Strategic and Regional Studies and revival of Gandhian Studies Centre.

The 5-year integrated B Com LLB Programme and 4-year Integrated Course in B Pharm at Udhampur Campus and introduction of 4-year BCA (Data Science) Programme under NEP-2020 from Academic Session 2022-23 in the Bhaderwah Campus was also endorsed by the Syndicate. The Statutes Governing 4-year Under Graduate Programmes (FYUGP) as per NEP 2020 from the Academic Session 2022-23 onwards was endorsed.The Syndicate endorsed the introduction of a Master of Performing Arts (self-supporting) in the Institute of Music and Fine Arts with the following disciplines i.e Hindustani Classical Vocal Music, Hindustani Classical Sitar Instrument, Hindustani Classic Violin Instrument, Hindustani Classic Tabla Instrument and Indian Classical Dance Kathak.

The constitution of the management committee for the effective and smooth functioning of the Guest houses of the University was also approved. The item with regard to the adoption of Intellectual property Rights Policy of JU was also endorsed by the Syndicate. The Syndicate meeting also endorsed the introduction of MCom & MA (English) online programmes in the Directorate of Distance Education, JU from the Academic Session 2022-23 onwards and change of nomenclature of the Directorate of Distance Education to the Directorate of Distance and Online Education (DD & OE).

The Syndicate meeting was attended by Prof Chandra Bhushan Sharma (Department of Education, IGNOU), Prof Sunita Singh Sengupta (Department of Management Studies, Delhi University), Prof Jasbir Singh (Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences), Prof Seema Langar (Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences), Prof Anwar Hassan (Dean, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences), Prof Aneesa Shafi (Head, Department of Psychology, University of Kashmir), Dr Vishal Sharma (Principal GDC Bani) and Dr M Abbas Shah (Principal GDC Marwah).

The meeting was coordinated by Dr Neeraj Sharma (Special Secretary to VC) and Dr Imran Farooq (Incharge, Coordination Section).