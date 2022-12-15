LG Mathur visits various research centres during tour to Telangana

LEH, Dec 14: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today visited various research centres in Hyderabad to explore Ladakh-centric technological interventions and scientific innovations needed for the overall development of the region, on the first day of his two-day visit to Telangana.

LG Mathur visited CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Director, CSIR-CCMB, Vinay K Nandicoori. LG visited the Advanced Imaging facility, Cryo-EM facility and the Next Generation Sequencing facility. Director, CSIR-CCMB, Vinay Nandicoori and Chief Scientist, Karthikeyan Vasudevan gave detailed presentations on various ongoing and future projects of the Centre.LG Mathur discussed the potential of pashmina in Ladakh and the need for its Geographical Indication (GI) certification.He also visited CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Research Center, Boduppal in Hyderabad. During his visit to CSIR-CIMAP, LG interacted with the scientists and discussed various aromatic and medicinal plants being grown in Ladakh. He inquired about the process of growth and extraction of aromatic and medicinal plants and highlighted the need for developing and engaging aspiring entrepreneurs in this field. He visited the labs, experimental farm fields, herbal processing facilities and demonstration of lemongrass essential oil distribution.

LG Mathur visited ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA), where he was accorded a warm welcome by its Director, Dr Vinod Kumar Singh. LG visited the central laboratory and the farm implements section, where he was briefed about various divisional activities conducted by the institute. Director, ICAR-CRIDA, informed LG about various activities carried out by the research institute along with its current and future projects.LG inquired about various technologies used in dryland areas such as Ladakh. He discussed the aridity of soil, water conservation techniques and the selection of the right quality of soil along with sowing and harvesting techniques for the plantation of plants in arid areas such as Ladakh.LG requested ICAR-CRIDA to depute a scientist with expertise in dryland technology to Ladakh to strengthen the primary sector in Ladakh with the engagement of young research scholars and students.