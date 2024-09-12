India’s green hydrogen revolution: Paving the way for a sustainable energy future

Green hydrogen is emerging as a powerful alternative fuel, offering a clean and versatile energy source produced through renewable means

Arif Aga

The entire world grapples with the dire consequences of climate change and desperately searches for sustainable and clean energy sources. Green hydrogen, a powerful alternative fuel produced using renewable energy, has emerged as a viable alternative.

Now, in India, the green hydrogen revolution is gaining momentum, with the government, private sector, and start-ups playing pivotal roles in positioning the country as a global leader in this transformative technology.In recent years green hydrogen, produced through electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources like solar and wind, has gained significant attention.

The National Hydrogen Energy Roadmap, introduced in 2006, marked the first formal effort by the government to explore hydrogen's potential in India.

Since then, technological advancements and a growing commitment to renewable energy have laid a solid foundation for the green hydrogen revolution.India faces immense pressure to decarbonize its energy systems due to its heavy dependence on fossil fuels and huge carbon emissions. Green hydrogen can serve as a versatile energy carrier, with applications ranging from industrial processes and transportation to power generation and storage.

Unlike grey or blue hydrogen, which is produced from fossil fuels and involves carbon emissions, green hydrogen is entirely clean, thus aligning with global sustainability goals. India's vast renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind, make it an ideal location for large-scale green hydrogen production.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has noted that India's renewable energy capacity could provide the low-cost electricity needed for green hydrogen production, potentially making it one of the most cost-effective producers in the world.

Recognizing the strategic importance of green hydrogen, the Union Government has implemented a series of policy measures to promote its development and adoption.

To make the country a global hub for green hydrogen production and export, the Indian government launched its ambitious National Hydrogen Mission in 2021. The mission focuses on creating demand in various sectors, ensuring supply chain resilience, and supporting research and development in hydrogen technologies.

Key policy incentives include subsidies and financial support for pilot projects, the development of hydrogen hubs, and mandates for industries to use green hydrogen in their operations.

This proactive approach has started giving positive results now. However, there is a need to create a robust regulatory framework to facilitate the use of hydrogen as a fuel in multiple sectors, including refining, fertilisers, and transportation.

India's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, as announced at the COP26 summit. Green hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in this journey by decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, and petrochemicals.

The transition to green hydrogen could also reduce India's dependence on imported fossil fuels, enhancing energy security and providing a significant economic boost.

Indian conglomerates and big private businesses have been quick to recognize the potential of green hydrogen and are making substantial investments in this area.

Investments are being made for setting up hydrogen production units and integrating hydrogen fuel cells into transportation. Start-ups in the energy sector are also focusing on developing and deploying electrolyzers, creating robust hydrogen storage solutions, and innovating in the transportation sector with hydrogen fuel cell technology.

International collaborations will be instrumental in bringing global best practices to India and accelerating the green hydrogen revolution. India has actively sought to collaborate with Germany, Japan, Australia, and the European Union, forging partnerships to develop joint ventures, share technology, and build capacity.

The green hydrogen revolution in India represents a unique opportunity to transform the country's energy landscape and lead the global transition towards a sustainable future.

With strong government support, proactive efforts by the private sector, and dynamic innovation from start-ups, India embarks on a journey to become a green hydrogen powerhouse. To achieve the target of net-zero emissions, green hydrogen would play a pivotal role in shaping India's energy future and driving global sustainability efforts.

(The writer is director, SgurrEnergy

India; views are personal)