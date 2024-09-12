India needs to excel in ‘Olympics of skilling’

We must explore the potential of specific skill sets to excel as the standardised competition environment guarantees a level playing field

Dinesh Sood

The 47th edition of the biannual WorldSkills Competition-2024 is set to begin in Lyon, France. The competition featured a 60-member young contingent from the WorldSkills India Team competing in 52 skill categories against participants from over 70 countries. Often considered the “Olympics of Skilling”, this international skilling competition is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh participants and will take place from September 10-15. It will include more than 1,400 competitors and 1,300 experts. The WorldSkills Competition is a platform that celebrates excellence in a wide range of skills, from construction and manufacturing to information technology and creative arts.

The 60-member India team, with 20 per cent women, is a breakthrough in this edition as they will compete in traditionally male-dominated fields like welding, plumbing, and heating. They have received rigorous training supported by leading corporations in the manufacturing sector and expertise from industry leaders and institutions across the country. Unfortunately, the same approach is missing in the female-dominated(67%) beauty and wellness sector, as its skills potential still needs to be appropriately recognised in the current contingent in the WorldSkills Competition.

It would be a significant step forward if the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and CSR funds could rigorously support these skills also in the India Skills competition, the country's most important competition aiming to demonstrate the highest skilling standards, offers a platform for young people to showcase their talent in various skills.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises the importance of skill development, allotting 40% of credits to this area. It is essential to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder access to skill development. Models for financial aid, scholarships, and low-interest loans must be explored to support individuals in pursuing skilling programs, particularly in the beauty and wellness sector, which plays a significant role in shaping India's future.The regulatory framework for skill development needs refinement to adapt to changing industry needs and technological advancements.

Streamlining and simplifying the accreditation and certification processes are areas that require attention. However, the true power lies in collaboration.

The involvement of academia, industry, and training providers is crucial to achieving India's skilling objectives. Together, we can significantly impact the future of skill development.To make India a global skill capital, we must focus on eleven major paradigms and enablers: aspiration and advocacy, capacity, quality, synergy, mobilisation and engagement, and international partnerships.

Each stakeholder has a unique role to play in this collaborative effort. Together, we can shape a skilled workforce at a global level that meets the world's evolving needs and could be a game-changer for India. Currently, India's performance in the beauty and wellness sector in global skill competitions is not at par with that of other countries.

There is a need to provide more exposure and high-standard training for our boys and girls in global skill competitions so that they can leave their mark. Beauty contests such as Miss World or Miss Universe have created a differentiator, diluting earlier misconceptions about the fashion industry and fueling a unique recognition. Similarly, the beauty and wellness sector has unlimited potential and can showcase skilled talent globally. However, our approach towards honing the skills of our beauty and wellness skilled individuals needs focused improvement so that they can leave their indelible mark in international competitions.

WorldSkills Competition hosts global championships of skills every two years, attracting young people worldwide to compete and win medals in their chosen skill. Competitions span various industries, from joinery to floristry, hairdressing to electronics, auto-body repair to bakery, beauty and wellness, and more. Competitors are selected from skills competitions held in WorldSkills member countries and regions, representing the best of their peers. The increased visibility of skilled professional education is one of the legacies of WorldSkills competitions, serving as a social and economic transformation tool.

At the global level, one key deterrent to India's dominance in global skill competitions is the need for a more international approach to our various skill sets. This crucial aspect needs immediate attention and action, as it could significantly enhance India's standing in the global skill development arena.In the WorldSkills Competition 2022, the 50-member Indian contingent received only 13 medallions for appreciation and was positioned 11th, while China was top-ranked with 11 gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals.

Although India has never won any gold medals, young professionals have immense potential to excel in various skill sets and win medals in global competitions, fostering international exposure and instilling optimism about India's future in skill development.Need to revisit strategy: An enabling atmosphere has to be created in the training institutes, where there is an uninterrupted exchange of information and best practices regarding industry and professional education.

New ideas and processes inspire school-aged youth to dedicate themselves to technical and creative careers to build a better future. If our skilled participants are not winning medals in the ‘Olympics of Skills,' it's a clear sign that we must revisit our strategy.

We must explore the potential of specific skill sets to excel, as the standardised competition environment guarantees that participants from across the globe compete on a level playing field. This reiteration of the need for continuous improvement and adaptation should make the audience feel the importance of these aspects in skill development.

(The writer is co-founder and MD of Orane International, a training partner of the National Skill Development Corporation and a network Member of India International Skills Centres, an initiative of GoI. The views are personal)