INDIA’S GDP GROWS 7.6%, BEATS CHINA

agencies

India's economy grew 7.6 per cent in the September quarter of this fiscal and remained the fastest-growing large economy, mainly due to better performance by manufacturing, mining and services sectors, the government data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 6.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2022-2023.

India remained the fastest-growing major economy, as China posted 4.9 per cent growth in July-September 2023.

According to the National Statistical Office data, the agriculture sector GVA (Gross Value Added) growth decelerated to 1.2 per cent in the September 2023 quarter from 2.5 per cent a year ago.

The expansion in financial, real estate and professional services' GVA was 6 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The GVA in the manufacturing sector showed a growth of 13.9 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to a contraction of 3.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

As per the data, the output (GVA) in the ‘mining and quarrying' accelerated to 10 per cent in the second quarter against a contraction of 0.1 per cent a year ago.

Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services' grew by 10.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent.

The construction sector recorded a growth of 13.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter compared to 5.7 per cent.

The growth in GDP during the April-June quarter of 2023-2024 remained unchanged at 7.8 per cent.

‘Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-2012) Prices in Q2 2023-2024 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 41.74 lakh crore, as against Rs 38.78 lakh crore in Q2 2022-2-23, showing a growth of 7.6 per cent as compared to 6.2 per cent in Q2 2022-2023,' the NSO said in a statement.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in Q2 2023-2024 is estimated at Rs 71.66 lakh crore against Rs 65.67 lakh crore in Q2 2022-2023, showing a growth of 9.1 per cent as compared to 17.2 per cent in Q2 2022-2023, it added.

It further said the GDP at constant (2011-2012) prices in April-September 2023-2024 (H1 2023-2024) is estimated at Rs 82.11 lakh crore against Rs 76.22 lakh crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, showing a growth of 7.7 per cent in H1 2023-2024 compared to 9.5 per cent in H1 2022-2023, it said.

GDP at current prices in H1 2023-2024 is estimated at Rs 142.33 lakh crore compared to Rs 131.09 lakh crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, showing a growth of 8.6 per cent in H1 2023-2024 against 22.2 per cent in H1 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, the output of eight key infrastructure sectors jumped 12.1 per cent in October 2023 against 0.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period on account of a sharp uptick in production of coal, steel, cement and electricity, according to the official data.

The government's fiscal deficit at the end of October touched 45 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Thursday.