GfK Report unveils 40% of Urban Indians ready to embrace alternative fuel cars

Jammu Tawi: The Indian automotive landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, as highlighted in GfK's Indian Automotive Industry Trends and Outlook Report.

The study reveals that nearly 40% of urban Indian consumers express a strong desire to purchase alternative fuel cars.Commenting on the survey findings, Ravi Arya, APAC Lead for Brand and Advertising at GfK, an NIQ company, stated, “The report underscores the evolving expectations of surveyed urban Indian consumers, envisioning not only safer and more enjoyable driving experiences with in-vehicle technology but also expressing a burgeoning curiosity towards hybrid vehicles.

This shift is propelled by factors such as advanced technology, fuel savings, environmental friendliness, low running costs (inclusive of tax benefits), extended driving range, established technology, and the accessibility of fast charger stations in local areas.

These factors collectively contribute to the escalating inclination of individuals towards the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs).”Additionally, 29% of surveyed consumers expressed interest in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), while 25% showed interest in Fuel-cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs).

This data highlights the evolving preferences and growing enthusiasm among consumers for various alternative fuel vehicles. Nevertheless, a significant 58% of respondents cited the lack of charging stations as a major concern, deterring them from choosing a fully electric car.

Additionally, 53% were disinterested in EVs due to their perceived expense and extended charging times, with concerns about potential resale value also influencing purchasing decisions.