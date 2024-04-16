back to top
Search
BusinessIndia’s exports dip marginally in March; 3.11% in FY24
BusinessIndia

India’s exports dip marginally in March; 3.11% in FY24

By: Northlines

Date:

N L Correspondent

's merchandise exports dipped marginally in March to $41.69 billion, and by 3.11 per cent during the last fiscal year to $437.06 billion mainly due to continued geopolitical turmoil, and depressed global trade.

Imports, too, declined in March as well during the entire 2023-24. Trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, narrowed 17.74 per cent in March to $15.6 billion and came down 9.33 per cent to $240.17 billion in FY24.

Gold imports, which surged 30 per cent during the fiscal year to $45.54 billion, was one of the major contributors to trade deficit.

Replying to a query on escalation of the crisis in the Middle East, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal, who was briefing about the trade data, said the ministry was monitoring the situation and will take “appropriate action”.

However, he did not elaborate due to the Model Code of Conduct in place ahead of the .

The secretary, however, added that diversification of India's exports helps in mitigating impact of regional conflicts. The overall exports (merchandise + services) are estimated to surpass last year's highest record, the secretary said. It is estimated to reach $776.68 billion in 2023-24 as compared to $776.40 billion in 2022-23. Barthwal said March witnessed the highest monthly merchandise exports during 2023-24 at $41.68 billion.

Main drivers of merchandise export growth in 2023-24 include electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, engineeringg oods, iron ore, cotton yarn/fabs/made-ups, handloom products and ceramic products and glassware. Electronic goods exports increased 23.64 per cent from $23.55 billion in  2022-23 to $29.12 billion in 2023-24. Drugs and pharmaceuticals exports increased 9.67 per cent from $25.39 billion in 2022-23 to $27.85 billion during the fiscal year.

Previous article
Smartphone makers pin hopes on new launches after tepid March quarter
Next article
Modi Govt determined to end Naxal menace: Amit Shah
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ambraneintroduces PowerLit 45, 15000mAh Travel Power Bank, now available on Flipkart

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Indian lifestyle electronics brand, announces...

Doors closed for Congress leaders who went to BJP: Pawan Khera

Northlines Northlines -
Dibrugarh, Apr 16: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday...

Kejriwal, wife Sunita, Sisodia among AAP’s 40 star campaigners for LS polls in Gujarat

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 16: The AAP has named Delhi...

UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared; Aditya Srivastava gets top rank, Animesh Pradhan second

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 16: Aditya Srivastava, a trainee Indian...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ambraneintroduces PowerLit 45, 15000mAh Travel Power Bank, now available on Flipkart

Realmeunveils P Series 5G smartphones, T110 buds and Pad...

Pakistan Sustained Its Nuclear Programme Despite Economic Turmoil: Top U.S. Intelligence...