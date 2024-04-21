back to top
Indian Teen Chess Sensation Gukesh on the Verge of World Championship Glory
Sports

Indian Teen Chess Sensation Gukesh on the Verge of World Championship Glory, But Final Round Promises High Drama

By: Northlines

Date:

As the highly anticipated Candidates Tournament enters its final decisive round, the battle for chess supremacy is at its fever pitch. Currently sitting atop the standings is 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh with 8.5 points. However, leading this prestigious event which determines the next challenger for the Championship is no easy feat, as the intense competition is only a single match away.

On Sunday, Gukesh will face a stern test against the formidable World No. 3, American GM Hikaru Nakamura, who lies just half a point back on 8 points. A victory would clinch the title for the Indian teen sensation and propel him to face reigning World Champion Ding Liren. But a defeat could dash his dreams and open the door for others.

The drama does not end there, as just below Gukesh and Nakamura are two more contenders – Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and American Fabiano Caruana, both also on 8 points. They will battle it out against each other, and a win for either one could pull them into a potential playoff with Gukesh should he falter against Nakamura.

A playoff would consist of faster time control matches, adding another layer of excitement. But Gukesh will be solely focused on securing the maximum point against a formidable opponent in Nakamura to avoid such uncertainties. One can only imagine the tension that will grip the world of chess as these superstars fight for supremacy in the tournament's climactic final battle.

Confident Civil Servants Will Continue To Serve Fellow Citizens With Nation First Spirit: Prez
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

