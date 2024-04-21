Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans in crucial IPL 2024 tie today

When bottom-placed Punjab Kings take on mid-table Gujarat Titans today, both sides will be eager to arrest their slide and gain valuable momentum in the IPL points table. Hosted at the Mulanpur Cricket Stadium, this encounter promises high-voltage drama as two struggling units clash in search of resurgence.

PBKS and GT find themselves in a must-win situation after mixed results so far. Punjab is still searching for consistency, while Gujarat dealt a blow in their last outing. A positive result today could kickstart a winning run for either side heading into the points playoff race.

Team Changes Likely

With pressure mounting, some changes can be expected in the playing XI of both teams. Punjab may bring in the capped Ashutosh Sharma to boost their struggling batting order. Meanwhile, Gujarat could recall star spinner Rashid Khan for his impactful spells.

Key Battles

All eyes will be on in-form PBKS batter Shashank Singh squaring off against the wily Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, Titans captain Shubman Gill faces a stern test against Punjab's troika of quicks. The battle within the powerplay could define the outcome.

Venue Particulars

The Mulanpur track has so far assisted batters, with high scores a norm. However, pacers may gain swing early on under expected humid conditions. Temperatures of around 30 degrees are predicted for the afternoon clash.

The protagonists have a point to prove in this crunch encounter. With momentum at stake, an entertaining Sunday showcase awaits between two gifted but underperforming IPL sides.