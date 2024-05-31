Indian Air Force Opens AFCAT 02/2024 Recruitment Drive: Apply Now for 304 Vacancies at afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Registration: The Indian Air Force has invited online applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2024). The application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024 begins and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 30. Candidates can apply online through the official website at afcat.cdac.in.s. The Indian Air Force selects suitable candidates for different positions in both Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) through this examination.
The Indian Air Force has invited online applications from Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A' Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Official Website of IAF i.e, afcat.cdac.in.
To achieve high exam scores, aspirants must thoroughly understand the AFCAT 2 2024 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, and Selection Process. Interested and eligible candidates can read this article to prepare themselves for the upcoming exam. Below, we discuss additional details including eligibility criteria, selection process, Syllabus, exam pattern, and other pertinent information for the AFCAT 2 exam in 2024.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Registration Start Date: 30 May 2024 (11:00 AM)
Registration Last Date: 28 June 2024 (11:30 PM)
Courses Commencement: July 2025
AFCAT 2 Vacancy Details: The Indian Air Force will be recruiting for vacancies in Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) as well as for Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch. The Indian Air Force provides the vacancy details along with the comprehensive official notification.
Name of Post:
1) Flying Officer (Flying Branch)
2) Ground Duty Officer (Technical Branch)
3) Ground Duty Officer (Non-Technical Branch)
4) Special Flying Entry (Flying Branch)
|Entry
|Branch
|Course No.
|Vacancies (Men)
|Vacancies (Women)
|AFCAT Entry
|Flying
|218/25F/SSC/M & W
|SSC- 18
|SSC – 11
|Ground Duty (Technical)
|217/25T/SSC/107AEC/ M&W
|AE(L): 88
AE(M): 36
|AFL): 23
AE(M): 09
|Ground Duty (Non- Technical)
|217/25G/SSC/M & W
|Weapon Systems WS) Branch: 14
Admin: 43
LGS: 13
Accts: 10
Edn: 07
Met: 0
|10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC
|NCC Special Entry
|Flying
|218/25F/PC/M and 218/25F/SSC/M & W
|10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT va cancies for SSC
Eligibility Criteria for AFCAT 2 2024: The AFCAT 2 2024 recruitment offers positions for Commissioned Officers in the Indian Air Force with varying educational requirements and age limits.
|Name of Post
|Qualification
|Age Limit
|Flying Officer
|Graduation (any discipline) with 60% marks and Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level OR B.E/B.Tech
|20 to 24 years
|Ground Duty Officer
|Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics): B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical etc.
|20 to 26 years
|(Technical Branch)
|Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical): B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical/Industrial/Production etc.
|20 to 26 years
|Ground Duty Officer
|Administration: Graduation (any discipline) with 60% marks
|20 to 26 years
|(Non-Technical Branch)
|Logistics: Graduation (any discipline) with 60% marks
|20 to 26 years
|Accounts: B.Com with 60% marks
|20 to 26 years
|Education: MBA/MCA or MA/M.Sc in English/Physics/Mathematics/Chemistry/Statistics/International Relations or other specified subjects with 50% marks
|20 to 26 years
|Special Flying Entry
|NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C' certificate holders and other conditions as per Flying Branch
|20 to 24 years
Application Fee: Candidates applying for AFCAT entry need to pay Rs. 550/- + GST (non-refundable). This fee is not applicable for NCC special entry.
Salary Structure:
|Rank
|Level
|Pay Scale (in Rs.)
|Flying Officer
|10
|Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500
|Flight Lieutenant
|10 B
|Rs. 6,13,00 – 1,93,900
|Squadron Leader
|11
|Rs. 6,94,00 – 2,07,200
|Wing Commander
|12A
|Rs. 1,21,200 – 2,12,400
|Group Captain
|13
|Rs. 1,30,600 – 2,15,900
|Air Commodore
|13A
|Rs. 1,39,600 – 2,17,600
|Air Vice Marshal
|14
|Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200
|Air Marshal HAG Scale
|15
|Rs. 1,82,200 – 2,24,100
|HAG+Scale
|16
|Rs. 2,05,400 – 2,24,400
|VACS/Airforce Cdr/ Air Marshal (NFSG)
|17
|Rs. 2,25,000/-
|CAS
|18
|Rs. 2,50,000/-
AFCAT 2 Application Process: Candidates can apply online through the official websites “https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in” or “https://afcat.cdac.in” once the detailed notification is released by the Indian Air Force. Below is the step-by-step process for application.
Step 1
- Visit the official website or click on the provided link.
- New users must register first by clicking on “New User Register”.
- Enter your mobile number and email to register.
- Fill in the OTP sent to your mobile number and email, then click “Submit”.
- Receive your Login ID and Password via SMS and email.
Step 2
- Log in using your Registration Number and Password.
- Select the post.
- Fill in other details, including educational qualifications.
- Pay the examination fee online via Credit/Debit Card or Internet Banking.
- Upload a scanned color photograph and Signature in JPEG format.
- Upload all required certificates.
- Apply and print the acknowledgment for records.
