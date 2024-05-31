Indian Air Force Opens AFCAT 02/2024 Recruitment Drive: Apply Now for 304 Vacancies at afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Registration: The Indian Air Force has invited online applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2024). The application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024 begins and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 30. Candidates can apply online through the official website at afcat.cdac.in.s. The Indian Air Force selects suitable candidates for different positions in both Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) through this examination.

The Indian Air Force has invited online applications from Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A' Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Official Website of IAF i.e, afcat.cdac.in.

To achieve high exam scores, aspirants must thoroughly understand the AFCAT 2 2024 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, and Selection Process. Interested and eligible candidates can read this article to prepare themselves for the upcoming exam. Below, we discuss additional details including eligibility criteria, selection process, Syllabus, exam pattern, and other pertinent information for the AFCAT 2 exam in 2024.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Registration Start Date: 30 May 2024 (11:00 AM)

Registration Last Date: 28 June 2024 (11:30 PM)

Courses Commencement: July 2025

AFCAT 2 Vacancy Details: The Indian Air Force will be recruiting for vacancies in Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) as well as for Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch. The Indian Air Force provides the vacancy details along with the comprehensive official notification.

Name of Post:

1) Flying Officer (Flying Branch)

2) Ground Duty Officer (Technical Branch)

3) Ground Duty Officer (Non-Technical Branch)

4) Special Flying Entry (Flying Branch)

Entry Branch Course No. Vacancies (Men) Vacancies (Women) AFCAT Entry Flying 218/25F/SSC/M & W SSC- 18 SSC – 11 Ground Duty (Technical) 217/25T/SSC/107AEC/ M&W AE(L): 88

AE(M): 36 AFL): 23

AE(M): 09 Ground Duty (Non- Technical) 217/25G/SSC/M & W Weapon Systems WS) Branch: 14

Admin: 43

LGS: 13

Accts: 10

Edn: 07

Met: 0 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC NCC Special Entry Flying 218/25F/PC/M and 218/25F/SSC/M & W 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT va cancies for SSC

Eligibility Criteria for AFCAT 2 2024: The AFCAT 2 2024 recruitment offers positions for Commissioned Officers in the Indian Air Force with varying educational requirements and age limits.

Name of Post Qualification Age Limit Flying Officer Graduation (any discipline) with 60% marks and Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level OR B.E/B.Tech 20 to 24 years Ground Duty Officer Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics): B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical etc. 20 to 26 years (Technical Branch) Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical): B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical/Industrial/Production etc. 20 to 26 years Ground Duty Officer Administration: Graduation (any discipline) with 60% marks 20 to 26 years (Non-Technical Branch) Logistics: Graduation (any discipline) with 60% marks 20 to 26 years Accounts: B.Com with 60% marks 20 to 26 years Education: MBA/MCA or MA/M.Sc in English/Physics/Mathematics/Chemistry/Statistics/International Relations or other specified subjects with 50% marks 20 to 26 years Special Flying Entry NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C' certificate holders and other conditions as per Flying Branch 20 to 24 years

Application Fee: Candidates applying for AFCAT entry need to pay Rs. 550/- + GST (non-refundable). This fee is not applicable for NCC special entry.

Salary Structure:

Rank Level Pay Scale (in Rs.) Flying Officer 10 Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500 Flight Lieutenant 10 B Rs. 6,13,00 – 1,93,900 Squadron Leader 11 Rs. 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 Wing Commander 12A Rs. 1,21,200 – 2,12,400 Group Captain 13 Rs. 1,30,600 – 2,15,900 Air Commodore 13A Rs. 1,39,600 – 2,17,600 Air Vice Marshal 14 Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200 Air Marshal HAG Scale 15 Rs. 1,82,200 – 2,24,100 HAG+Scale 16 Rs. 2,05,400 – 2,24,400 VACS/Airforce Cdr/ Air Marshal (NFSG) 17 Rs. 2,25,000/- CAS 18 Rs. 2,50,000/-

AFCAT 2 Application Process: Candidates can apply online through the official websites “https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in” or “https://afcat.cdac.in” once the detailed notification is released by the Indian Air Force. Below is the step-by-step process for application.

Step 1

Visit the official website or click on the provided link.

New users must register first by clicking on “New User Register”.

Enter your mobile number and email to register.

Fill in the OTP sent to your mobile number and email, then click “Submit”.

Receive your Login ID and Password via SMS and email.

Step 2

Log in using your Registration Number and Password.

Select the post.

Fill in other details, including educational qualifications.

Pay the examination fee online via Credit/Debit Card or Internet Banking.

Upload a scanned color photograph and Signature in JPEG format.

Upload all required certificates.

Apply and print the acknowledgment for records.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification ➠➠➠ DOWNLOAD PDF

Apply Online ➠➠➠ APPLY LINK

Official Website: www.afcat.cdac.in