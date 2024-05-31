Third US Case of Bird Flu Reported in Connection with Dairy Cattle Outbreak

Health officials have reported a third human case of avian influenza in Michigan. This time, in addition to some mild eye irritation reported in previous cases, the affected farmworker also displayed cough and other lung symptoms.

The individual was exposed to infected dairy cattle on their farm and promptly sought medical care upon noticing their symptoms. After tests were conducted, it was confirmed that the worker had contracted an H5 strain of bird flu, the same as the previous two cases in the state that originated from poultry and dairy cattle outbreaks.

What is notable about this latest case is that respiratory issues were part of the clinical picture. While eye irritation had been the predominant symptom so far in humans, experts believe the development of cough and congestion in this farmworker was likely due to inhaling infectious particles from the cattle rather than direct contact through the eyes.

Health officials maintain that there is still no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission. However, they stress that the addition of respiratory signs emphasizes the importance of full personal protective equipment for all agricultural workers exposed to infected livestock. Close to 220 possibly exposed individuals in Michigan are currently being monitored for any symptoms as a precaution.

With three confirmed human infections and over 40 affected cattle herds across nine states so far, research continues into transmission pathways between animals and from animals to people. While the general public risk is still deemed low, those working directly with poultry and dairy remain at elevated risk if exposed to secretions from sick animals.

The patient is currently isolating at home with mild illness after starting antiviral medication. Officials plan to move forward with repackaging a stockpiled H5N1 vaccine over the next few months as they continue following this evolving situation closely. Proper protective measures for farmworkers are seen as critical to preventing further spread.