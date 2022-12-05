In Drugmullah, PC seeks votes for PDP’s symbol

Kupwara, Dec 04 : The election in the Drugmulla district

development council (DDC) seat, which will witness

polling on Monday, is being dubbed as a semi-final

between National Conference and Peoples’ Conference

in the Kupwara district before the first assembly election

of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory, which could be

held in 2023 or after.

Considered arch-rivals, National Conference and

Peoples Conference had allied together in the District

Development Council (DDC) polls in 2020, but the latter

had parted ways with the amalgam, accusing the former

of fielding proxy candidates on the seats allotted to it as

part of the pre-poll pact.

In this election, PC is supporting Shabnam Lone, who

had filed nomination papers as PDP candidate in 2020.

After the State Election commissioner announced the

schedule for re-poll on November 16, 2022, PDP

distanced itself from Shabnam and wrote to the J&K

election commissioner to withdraw the “inkpot and pen”

symbol allotted to her.

PC also approached the authorities to change her

symbol, but the authorities conveyed to them that it

cannot be done, as the date for withdrawal of

nominations had closed nearly two years ago.

November 23, 2020 was the last date for withdrawal of

candidature for the seat.

In the past two weeks, senior PC leaders Mir

Muhammad Fayaz and Bashir Ahmad Dar were seeking

votes for “inkpot and pen” which is the official symbol of

PDP.

Both NC and PDP are supporting separate candidates in

the election despite being constituents of the Peoples’

Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

In the polls, National Conference leaders Choudhary

Muhammad Ramzan and Mir Saifullah campaigned for

advocate Aminah, who had filed nomination papers as

an independent candidate in 2020.

Interestingly, Peoples Democratic Party is backing Rifat

Wani, who is also contesting as an independent

candidate.

Apni Party, Congress BJP candidates are also

contesting polls in the seat.

An official told that ten candidates are in the fray.

“We have set up 42 polling stations in the seat, “he said.