IAF Carries Out Successful Night Vision Goggles-Aided Landing In Eastern Sector

NEW DELHI, May 23: In yet another significant milestone, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carried out a successful night vision goggles-aided landing at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector.

Sharing two of the night landing on X, the IAF said on Thursday that it continues to expand capabilities and reinforce its commitment to safeguard the nation's sovereignty by enhancing operational reach and preparedness.
Earlier this year, an IAF C-130 J aircraft carried out a night landing at the airstrip by employing a terrain masking enroute in an exercise that also dovetailed a training mission of the Garud commandos.
According to the Ministry of Defence, IAF's C-130J is a medium-sized, all- transport aircraft capable of inter-theatre and intra-theatre airlift operations.
It is capable of delivering combat troops, personnel or cargo by airdrop or air-landed operations.
IAF has significantly enhanced the night operational capability of the aircraft by procuring the latest generation of night vision goggles.

