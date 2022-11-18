I am still party president, have not stepped down: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Someone has made speculations about his resignation, which is not true: Party Spokesperson

Srinagar, Nov 18 : Putting speculations and rumours to rest, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that he has not stepped down from the post and that he will continue to hold the office.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer ,Dr Farooq said he continues to hold the post of president as he has not resigned yet. “I am still the party chief till elections and till someone else is ready to the responsibilities of this post,” he added.

Earlier, reports have been doing rounds that Dr Farooq Abdullah has resigned from the post of president citing several reasons including health issue as one.



Meanwhile, NC chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq also cleared the air and told sources that Dr Farooq continues to be the party president.



“Some people have spread speculations about his resignation which is not true. He continues to be party chief till election notification is issued for the post,” he added