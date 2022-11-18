Mercury plunges to sub-zero level in most places of Kashmir, Ladakh

JAMMU, Nov 18: While the weather department here forecast light to moderate rains in plains and snowfall over higher reaches this weekend, the mercury plunged to sub-zero level at most places in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Friday. In fact, barring Banihal, all places in J&K and Ladakh recorded below than normal temperatures this season.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.4°C against 1.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C ‘below’ normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.2°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.6°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against 3.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.4°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.0°C against 10.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.6°C (2.5°C above normal), Batote 4.9°C (1.3°C below normal), Katra 9.4°C (2.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 1.7°C (1.5°C below normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 8.1°C, Leh minus 10.1°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 13.2°C, the official said.

While mainly dry weather has been forecast today, “cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain in plains and snowfall at scattered places over higher reaches” has been forecast on Nov 19 and 20.

“There is no forecast of any major snow spell till the end of November,” he added.