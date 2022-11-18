Singer Waqar Khan Joins NC

SRINAGAR, Nov 18: Famous singer Waqar Khan on Friday has joined National Conference in presence of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

While confirming the news JKNC took to Twitter and wrote: “Prominent social activist and youth icon @im_waqarkhan along with scores of his supporters joined JKNC in presence Dr Farooq Abdullah, OmarAbdullah.”