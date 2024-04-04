How Narayana Murthy’s 120-hour fasting story reveals the toll of prolonged starvation on the body

Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy recently shared a revealing anecdote from his past that has people intrigued. While addressing the UN on food security goals, the industry icon mentioned going without food for a strenuous 120 hours straight during his travels through Europe over half a century ago. Murthy's story from his days as a young hitchhiker in Bulgaria provides context to understand the toll prolonged fasting can take on one's physique.

Medical experts clarify the effects of starvation when depriving the body of nourishment for such an extended period. When fatty tissue reserves deplete after a few days without sustenance, muscle breakdown ensues to fuel basic functioning. Key organs undergo stress as deficiencies in vital vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients compromise the immune system and hindering health over the long term. Electrolyte imbalances also result in unpleasant symptoms like dizziness.

While maintaining hydration, complete food avoidance for a week or more leaves the body in a state of weakened metabolism and diminished physical capacity. Both mental and emotional wellbeing deteriorate due to irritability and difficulty focusing as the body enters self-preservation mode. Doctors warn such deprivation poses risks of liver, heart, and kidney damage if prolonged starvation stresses vital systems continuously.

Murthy's tale from his days as a fearless young traveler serves as a cautionary example of willingly subjecting the body to the harsh effects of extended famine. Medical experts advise sustaining a balanced diet and seeking help if one faces prolonged lack of provisions. While survival instincts kick in during emergencies, depriving the body of sustenance deliberately poses irreversible health risks. Murthy's story from the past sheds light on our physical limits and reliance on sustenance for wellbeing.