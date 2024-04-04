Search
Life StyleHow Narayana Murthy's 120-hour fasting story reveals the toll of prolonged starvation...
Life Style

How Narayana Murthy’s 120-hour fasting story reveals the toll of prolonged starvation on the body

By: Northlines

Date:

Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy recently shared a revealing anecdote from his past that has people intrigued. While addressing the UN on food security goals, the industry icon mentioned going without food for a strenuous 120 hours straight during his travels through Europe over half a century ago. Murthy's story from his days as a young hitchhiker in Bulgaria provides context to understand the toll prolonged fasting can take on one's physique.

Medical experts clarify the effects of starvation when depriving the body of nourishment for such an extended period. When fatty tissue reserves deplete after a few days without sustenance, muscle breakdown ensues to fuel basic functioning. Key organs undergo stress as deficiencies in vital vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients compromise the immune system and hindering over the long term. Electrolyte imbalances also result in unpleasant symptoms like dizziness.

While maintaining hydration, complete food avoidance for a week or more leaves the body in a state of weakened metabolism and diminished physical capacity. Both mental and emotional wellbeing deteriorate due to irritability and difficulty focusing as the body enters self-preservation mode. Doctors warn such deprivation poses risks of liver, heart, and kidney damage if prolonged starvation stresses vital systems continuously.

Murthy's tale from his days as a fearless young traveler serves as a cautionary example of willingly subjecting the body to the harsh effects of extended famine. Medical experts advise sustaining a balanced diet and seeking help if one faces prolonged lack of provisions. While survival instincts kick in during emergencies, depriving the body of sustenance deliberately poses irreversible health risks. Murthy's story from the past sheds light on our physical limits and reliance on sustenance for wellbeing.

Previous article
Indian equity markets hit fresh peaks, Nifty closes above 22,500
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Experience the Rich Heritage of Ahmedabad Within 24 Hours During Your IPL Visit

Northlines Northlines -
Explore Ahmedabad's Rich Heritage and Culture During Your Short...

Sameera Reddy achieves a different “high” through advanced yoga handstand pose; learn steps and benefits

Northlines Northlines -
The Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy recently shared on her...

10 Gentle Yoga Poses to Help Manage Arthritis: Exercises for Improving Joint Flexibility

Northlines Northlines -
Check out these Yoga poses that can be beneficial...

The Sleep-Inducing Benefits of Warm Nutmeg Milk

Northlines Northlines -
Nutmeg has long been used in Ayurveda and traditional...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian equity markets hit fresh peaks, Nifty closes above 22,500

Six Healthy Practices for Sustaining Wellness After Ramadan Fasting

Former Obama aide Jon Favreau criticizes President Joe Biden’s “weak” response...