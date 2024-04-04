Search
JammuLone Should Do Whatever He Can, Says Farooq Abdullah On His FIR...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Lone Should Do Whatever He Can, Says Farooq Abdullah On His FIR Remarks

By: Northlines

Date:

Katra/, Apr 4: Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday downplayed the remarks of People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone on registering an FIR against him for his role in the alleged rigging of the 1987 Jammu and Assembly polls and said “he should do whatever he feels”.

Lone on Wednesday said a case against NC president Farooq Abdullah and others for their role in the alleged rigging of the polls will be the biggest confidence-building measure towards Kashmiris.
“As far as 1987 is concerned, I strongly believe that even today, the biggest CBM (confidence-building measure) towards Kashmiris will be an FIR in which Farooq saheb, Congress leaders and bureaucrats are named for rigging the election,” Lone told reporters in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday.
“I understand what you are saying. I have heard this. As per his will, Lone saheb should do whatever he can,” Abdullah said replying to a question on Lone's remarks.
Responding to another question on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on contesting elections in Kashmir, he said, “Can I stop anyone from contesting elections? It is a free country. Any one can contest.” Dr Abdullah was on a campaign trail in support of Congress candidate Raman Bhalla as part of the bloc. (Agencies)

Previous article
How Narayana Murthy’s 120-hour fasting story reveals the toll of prolonged starvation on the body
Next article
Lok Sabha Polls | Apni Party Announces Candidates For Srinagar And Anantnag-Rajouri Seats
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
Jaipur, Apr 4: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday...

Opposition Spreading Rumours About CAA, It Is Modi Ki Guarantee To Provide Citizenship: PM

Northlines Northlines -
Cooch Behar (WB), Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

People Will Vote For BJP If Article 370 Abrogation Made Them Happy, Says NC’s Omar Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 4: Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir commented...

Jammu and Kashmir Eases Age Rule for Class 1 Admissions

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 4: The Jammu and Kashmir education department...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition Spreading Rumours About CAA, It Is Modi Ki Guarantee To...

People Will Vote For BJP If Article 370 Abrogation Made Them...