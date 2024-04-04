Rahul, Priyanka Among Congress Star Campaigners To Address Rallies In J&K Likely Next Week

Jammu, Apr 4: As many as 25 star campaigners from the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to address rallies in support of their candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The top leaders of the Congress party are expected to visit next week.



“Around 25 top leaders from the party including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir likely next week,” party sources said.

They added that the leaders will address rallies in Jammu and Udhampur for Phase-1 and Phase-2 elections.

From Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat that will go to poll on April 19, the Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh will fight against the BJP two times sitting Member Parliament and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and from Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat that will go to poll on April 26, Congress candidate Raman Bhalla will contest against BJP two times sitting Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma.

“The Congress party has rallied an impressive line-up of star campaigners, including top leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to intensify and strengthen its campaign efforts for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” they added.

As per party sources, party's Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal has issued a list of star campaigners visiting to Jammu and Kashmir comprising notable figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Sachin Pilot, and others.

Under the banner of the INDIA alliance, which includes the National Conference and PDP alongside Congress, the party is gearing up to contest on two seats in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)