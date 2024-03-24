Search
How Mira Kapoor Achieved A Flawless Complexion With Powerful Chemical Exfoliants
How Mira Kapoor Achieved A Flawless Complexion With Powerful Chemical Exfoliants

By: Northlines

Date:

Famous lifestyle influencer Mira Kapoor has revealed the secret to her glowing skin – chemical exfoliants commonly known as acids. In a recent interview, Mira opened up about how using AHA and BHA acids has transformed her previously congested skin into a fantastically clear complexion.

While Mira was unaware of acids in her early 20s, after consulting a dermatologist a few years ago, she discovered the benefits of these powerful skincare ingredients. Mira explained that her skin had issues with congestion and became aggravated easily with makeup use. Within a short period of regularly applying acids, Mira noticed remarkable changes like smoother texture and reduced breakouts.

So what exactly are these acids praised by Mira? Let’s delve deeper into these chemical exfoliants. Hydroxy acids come in two varieties – AHAs derived from fruits and vegetables and BHAs from salicylic acid. Being water-soluble, AHAs like glycolic acid exfoliate the skin’s surface while lipid-soluble BHAs penetrate pores to clear blockages. Regular exfoliation with these acids helps slough off dead skin, fades dark spots and refines skin texture over time.

However, dermatologist Dr. Shareefa Chause cautions that acids must be introduced gradually under expert guidance. With benefits comes the risk of irritation if not paired with sunscreen and moisturizer. Overall, Mira’s glowing review shows how chemical exfoliants can optimize skin when used appropriately for one’s skin type. Emphasizing the importance of intuitive skincare, Mira’s insight gives hope to others with similar concerns seeking radiant skin.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

