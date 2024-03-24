Search
Life StyleCelebrate the Colourful Festival of Holi in Style with these Engaging Fashion...
Life Style

Celebrate the Colourful Festival of Holi in Style with these Engaging Fashion Tips

By: Northlines

Date:

As the festive season of Holi approaches, it is time to up your fashion game and celebrate the vibrant festival looking your best. From outfit choices to accessories, here are some engaging tips to help you shine on Holi 2024.

Go for Light Hues
Sticking to light colours like white is a classic way to let the true colours of Holi stand out on your attire. Light fabrics like cotton also stay comfortable in the rain of colours. Ditch heavy designs for minimal silhouettes that don’t fade the colours.

Add Flair with Dupatta
While keeping it light, make a statement with your dupatta. Opt for bright, contrasting shades in trendy patterns. Dupattas transform simple outfits and exude festive spirit. Experiment with different styles from embroidered elegance to playful pom-pom details.

Shine with Vibrant Accessories
Jazz up your look with eye-catching jewellery or accessories featuring colours of the season. Beads, threads and pom-poms in shades of red, green, yellow and more add the perfect pop of personality. Go all out with statement earrings or layered neckpieces if you want all eyes on you!

Protect Your Eyes in Style
Sunglasses become a must to guard eyes from flying colours on Holi. Make a fashion-forward choice with neon or printed frames that complement your attire. Colourful lenses allow you to enjoy celebrations safely in style.

Go for Comfort
While looking your best, don’t forget function. Opt for comfortable footwear you don’t mind getting dirty like rubber slippers or shoes. Protect delicate accessories and avoid heavy jewellery to dance freely all day long in the colours!

Previous article
5 Futuristic Electric Vehicle Concepts that Suggest Where Automotive Design is Headed
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Essential Summer Nail Care Tips from Experts to Keep Your Nails Hydrated, Protected and Strong

Northlines Northlines -
As the summer heat intensifies, it's important to protect...

Quench your Thirst this Colorful Festival Season with Heavenly Mango Mocktail

Northlines Northlines -
The vibrant festival of Holi is here again, bringing...

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Details of Preventive Chemotherapy Treatment

Northlines Northlines -
In a recently released video statement, Catherine, Princess of...

How to Make Creamy Homemade Curd this Summer using Expert Tips

Northlines Northlines -
As the summer heat rises, we all look for...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

5 Futuristic Electric Vehicle Concepts that Suggest Where Automotive Design is...

Uncovering Ancient Structures Shiva and Shakti Through State-of-the-Art Observations of the...

US Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly