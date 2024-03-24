Celebrate the Colourful Festival of Holi in Style with these Engaging Fashion Tips

As the festive season of Holi approaches, it is time to up your fashion game and celebrate the vibrant festival looking your best. From outfit choices to accessories, here are some engaging tips to help you shine on Holi 2024.

Go for Light Hues

Sticking to light colours like white is a classic way to let the true colours of Holi stand out on your attire. Light fabrics like cotton also stay comfortable in the rain of colours. Ditch heavy designs for minimal silhouettes that don’t fade the colours.

Add Flair with Dupatta

While keeping it light, make a statement with your dupatta. Opt for bright, contrasting shades in trendy patterns. Dupattas transform simple outfits and exude festive spirit. Experiment with different styles from embroidered elegance to playful pom-pom details.

Shine with Vibrant Accessories

Jazz up your look with eye-catching jewellery or accessories featuring colours of the season. Beads, threads and pom-poms in shades of red, green, yellow and more add the perfect pop of personality. Go all out with statement earrings or layered neckpieces if you want all eyes on you!

Protect Your Eyes in Style

Sunglasses become a must to guard eyes from flying colours on Holi. Make a fashion-forward choice with neon or printed frames that complement your attire. Colourful lenses allow you to enjoy celebrations safely in style.

Go for Comfort

While looking your best, don’t forget function. Opt for comfortable footwear you don’t mind getting dirty like rubber slippers or shoes. Protect delicate accessories and avoid heavy jewellery to dance freely all day long in the colours!