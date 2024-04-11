Search
Jammu Kashmir
Kashmir

Home Minister’s AFSPA Revocation Statement Develops Hope For Peaceful, Joyous Era In J&K: Muzaffar Baig

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig Thursday said that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks over AFSPA revocation has inculcated hope for peaceful and joyous era in and .

Baig said “that momentous changes have taken place in the Union and State relationship. We have had a comfortable relationship with the Union of for a respectful span of time. There were occasional hiccups but the spirit of good-will endured”.
He said, “We had a long historical back age from the militancy era that inevitably resulted in resort to AFSPA. Hon'ble Home Minister has had graciously announces that such a law would not be required in due course. That will be the occasion of our mutual rejoices. The hitherto psychological wall will become a stepping stone of mutual trust and abiding bond. I hope all responsible political parties will think it fit to endorse this humble call.”.
Baig added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly and genuinely hoping that a joyous and peaceful era is going to be heralded with deliberate speed. “Further confidence building measures, like restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and release of prisoners, especially women and youth will be taken as early as feasible”, he added.

Northlines

