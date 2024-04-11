Search
IndiaModi’s Guarantee That The Corrupt Will Go To Jail: PM
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Modi’s Guarantee That The Corrupt Will Go To Jail: PM

By: Northlines

Date:

Jaipur, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the corrupt will have to go to jail and that he would not be deterred by any threats.
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Karauli ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said strict action is being taken against the corrupt not only in the state but across the country.
This is why the opposition has formed the “INDI alliance” against him, he said.

“On one side there is Modi, who says remove corruption. On the other side are those who say save the corrupt. All these people who have set out to save the corrupt listen carefully, no matter how many threats you give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.
Modi said the 2024 are not about who will become an MP and who will not. “This election is about giving a new energy to the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat',” he said.
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said the party raised the slogan of ‘Gareebi Hatao' for decades but it was he who worked to bring 25 crore people out of poverty.
The Congress, which is steeped in nepotism and corruption, seeks profit in people's compulsions. It found opportunities to loot even in for the youth and a paper leak industry flourished under the patronage of its erstwhile government in Rajasthan, the PM said.
Modi said every moment of his life is dedicated to the country.
“Every moment in your name, every moment in the name of the country and that is why I say, 24X7 for 2047,” he said.
“Modi was not born to rest or have fun. Modi works hard because Modi has very big goals connected to the people of the country,” he said. (Agencies)

Previous article
Key Points About the Vietnamese Real Estate Mogul Sentenced to Death in Fraud Case
Next article
Home Minister’s AFSPA Revocation Statement Develops Hope For Peaceful, Joyous Era In J&K: Muzaffar Baig
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rajnath Singh Offers Assistance To Pakistan To Combat Terrorism

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has...

Home Minister’s AFSPA Revocation Statement Develops Hope For Peaceful, Joyous Era In J&K: Muzaffar Baig

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain...

SBI Refuses To Disclose Electoral Bonds’ Details Under RTI Act

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 11: The State Bank of India...

How can IAS officer Parampal Kaur join BJP, Punjab government yet to accept her resignation, Bhagwant Mann ‘warns’ of ramifications

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Apr 11: Hours after Parampal Kaur Sidhu, daughter-in-law...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rajnath Singh Offers Assistance To Pakistan To Combat Terrorism

Home Minister’s AFSPA Revocation Statement Develops Hope For Peaceful, Joyous Era...

Key Points About the Vietnamese Real Estate Mogul Sentenced to Death...