he Powerful Health Benefits of Okra Water and Why It’s The Next Superfood Drink

By: Northlines

Date:

From boosting immunity and digestion to managing blood sugar levels, okra water packs in a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants. A chief nutritionist reveals how this veggie drink can promote and well-being.

Okra, also known as bhindi, is consumed widely across for its nutritional value. While eating okra offers benefits, recent research shows its water holds hidden powers to transform your health too.

Okra water contains an array of antioxidants like vitamin C, flavonoids and phenolic compounds. These fight damaging free radicals and promote overall wellness by lowering disease risk. Its high fibre – both soluble and insoluble – supports digestion and regular bowel movement.

The drink is rich in beneficial plant compounds called flavonoids and polyphenols. Studies show these can increase insulin sensitivity and control blood sugar levels, giving okra water benefits for diabetes management. Folate aids brain function too.

However, a nutrition expert cautions okra water contains fructans which may cause digestive issues in sensitive individuals. Excess amounts can induce nausea or vomiting. Those with okra allergies must avoid it.

But consumed in moderation, most people can reap okra water's rewards. Its powerful nutrients enhance immunity, fight inflammation and may even boost cognitive abilities. Overall, okra water provides an easy way to consume a ‘superfood' for complete health!

NCW Demands Strict Action From EC Against Congress Leaders’ Derogatory Remarks Against Kangana
