Handling Terrorism in Poonch-Rajouri

Lately, the specter of terrorism looming over the districts of Poonch and Rajouri has emerged as a matter of grave concern, acknowledged by the government itself as it openly deems the situation crucial.

The delicate task of addressing this pressing issue necessitates a nuanced and strategic approach, one that acknowledges the complexity of the challenge while ensuring that the fabric of civil society remains intact. The government's subtle tackling of the situation in Poonch and Rajouri reflects a judicious balance between decisive action and a thoughtful, long-term strategy. It is imperative to recognize that combating terrorism extends beyond the purview of immediate military responses because it involves a multifaceted approach that addresses the root causes, socio-economic factors, and local sentiments.

The government's acknowledgment of the gravity of the situation is a crucial first step in fostering a collective understanding of the nuanced nature of the challenges at hand.

In this context, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande has also said that the situation in Rajouri-Poonch region is a matter of concern. He has also disclosed that the Army is enhancing deployment of troops, boosting intelligence apparatus and reaching out to local people as part of measures to contain terrorist activities, which is precisely the perfect approach in containing terrorism in this part of the Union Territory. Besides, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also convened a meeting to review the security situation and development in Jammu region with top officials of civil and police administration with directions to intensify anti-terror operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts and come down heavily on narcotics trade and narco-terror financing. These developments are signs of the fact that the region has been plagued by terrorism and the government should handle the situation in a proactive manner.

As the neighbouring country Pakistan under its rogue plan to wage proxy war in India has caused much damage by denting the social fabric in the areas near LoC, a subtle approach is required in this context which not only ensure robust security measures but also the efforts to engage with the local communities building trust because fostering collaboration with the residents of Poonch and Rajouri is indispensable for effective intelligence gathering and creating a resilient front against extremist elements.

Simultaneously, a focus on socio-economic development can serve as a potent tool in countering the roots of extremism. Investment in education, vocational training, and infrastructure can offer an alternative narrative to the vulnerable youth who might otherwise be susceptible to radicalization. The government's commitment to such developmental initiatives is pivotal in creating an environment that is inhospitable to the seeds of terrorism.

The government's acknowledgment of the gravity of the situation in Poonch and Rajouri is a crucial starting point. By navigating the intricate web of challenges with subtlety and sophistication, the government can not only contain the immediate threats posed by terrorism but also foster an environment of resilience, development, and cooperation that guards against the resurgence of extremism in the long term.