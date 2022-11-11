Govt revamps admissions in Polytechnic Colleges

Jammu Tawi, Nov 10: In a significant development, the
Polytechnic Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a ‘major
revamp’ in the admission process after the Board of Technical
Education (BOTE) was entrusted to carry out the admission
process here.
An official told, “Earlier the admissions in polytechnic colleges
were done through BOPEE but the department in 2020 took up
the matter with administrative council after which the BOTE
was entrusted to do the admission in these institutes,” adding
that the decision proved fruitful for the department as the
institutes across J&K are witnessing goo student response.
Besides improvement in admissions, the department has also
conducted 15-20 placement fairs at government Polytechnic
institutes and ITIs wherein nearly 5000 candidates have got jobs
till date.
“We have also developed Entrepreneurship Development Cells
in all the Polytechnics of J&K wherein students are assisted in
setting up their enterprises and requisite training are provided
through Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development
Institute (JKEDI),” the official said.
Notably, the Directorate of Technical Education J&K earlier had
submitted a proposal to the government to introduce an open
admission system for aspiring candidates for diploma courses in
the polytechnic colleges established across J&K.
The proposal was submitted to “revamp the admission policy”
after witnessing "considerable decrease" in the enrollment of the
students in these institutes before 2020.
The proposal submitted by the then director technical education
recommended suspension of admission process BOPEE.
Notably, the enrollment in polytechnic colleges has receded
from 72 percent in 2014 and 35 percent in 2018.
“But the situation has considerably improved in polytechnic
colleges as almost over 90 percent seats are filled in these
institutes,” the official said.
Besides the admission process conducted by BOTE, the left-out
seats are filled by the concerned Principals of the polytechnic
colleges.