Govt revamps admissions in Polytechnic Colleges

Jammu Tawi, Nov 10: In a significant development, the

Polytechnic Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a ‘major

revamp’ in the admission process after the Board of Technical

Education (BOTE) was entrusted to carry out the admission

process here.

An official told, “Earlier the admissions in polytechnic colleges

were done through BOPEE but the department in 2020 took up

the matter with administrative council after which the BOTE

was entrusted to do the admission in these institutes,” adding

that the decision proved fruitful for the department as the

institutes across J&K are witnessing goo student response.

Besides improvement in admissions, the department has also

conducted 15-20 placement fairs at government Polytechnic

institutes and ITIs wherein nearly 5000 candidates have got jobs

till date.

“We have also developed Entrepreneurship Development Cells

in all the Polytechnics of J&K wherein students are assisted in

setting up their enterprises and requisite training are provided

through Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development

Institute (JKEDI),” the official said.

Notably, the Directorate of Technical Education J&K earlier had

submitted a proposal to the government to introduce an open

admission system for aspiring candidates for diploma courses in

the polytechnic colleges established across J&K.

The proposal was submitted to “revamp the admission policy”

after witnessing "considerable decrease" in the enrollment of the

students in these institutes before 2020.

The proposal submitted by the then director technical education

recommended suspension of admission process BOPEE.

Notably, the enrollment in polytechnic colleges has receded

from 72 percent in 2014 and 35 percent in 2018.

“But the situation has considerably improved in polytechnic

colleges as almost over 90 percent seats are filled in these

institutes,” the official said.

Besides the admission process conducted by BOTE, the left-out

seats are filled by the concerned Principals of the polytechnic

colleges.