Anti-people decisions will be looked into by the elected govt in J&K: Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 10: Apni Party president and former minister

Syed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that all the decisions taken

against the aspirations of people will be looked after the elected

government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the reporters, Bukhari on being asked about

employees, who have been asked to shift to Jammu as part of

Darbar Move, said that this may be the last decision taken

against the aspirations of people.

“It is hoped that a new elected government is formed next year

and all such decisions will be looked into on priority,” he added.

Reacting to the statement of National Conference president Dr

Farooq Abdullah wherein he has ruled out the participation of

his son Omar Abdullah in assembly polls, he said that it is good

and appreciable if the former chief minister has decided to quit

keeping in view his work done as the head of the erstwhile state.

“Omar and Mehbooba have played their political innings, and

they have not given any relief to the people. Therefore, if they

have decided to quit, it is appreciable,” he said.