Srinagar, Nov 10: Apni Party president and former minister
Syed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that all the decisions taken
against the aspirations of people will be looked after the elected
government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir.
Talking to the reporters, Bukhari on being asked about
employees, who have been asked to shift to Jammu as part of
Darbar Move, said that this may be the last decision taken
against the aspirations of people.
“It is hoped that a new elected government is formed next year
and all such decisions will be looked into on priority,” he added.
Reacting to the statement of National Conference president Dr
Farooq Abdullah wherein he has ruled out the participation of
his son Omar Abdullah in assembly polls, he said that it is good
and appreciable if the former chief minister has decided to quit
keeping in view his work done as the head of the erstwhile state.
“Omar and Mehbooba have played their political innings, and
they have not given any relief to the people. Therefore, if they
have decided to quit, it is appreciable,” he said.
Anti-people decisions will be looked into by the elected govt in J&K: Bukhari
