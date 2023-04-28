Govt Forms Panels On Registration Of Births, Deaths In Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Apr 28: The Government has ordered constitution of Union territory Level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee and District Level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee(s on registration of Births and Deaths in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order, the UT-level committee is headed by Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, the members of the committee include Administrative Secretary or Representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary/ Representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, Administrative Secretary/Representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Director Census Operations, J&K/Representative, Director General, Economics & Statistics, J&K (Chief Registrar, (Births & Deaths), Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Jammu/Srinagar, Regional Director (E&S), (Additional Chief Registrar, Births & Deaths), Jammu Kashmir, Director Rural Development Jammu/Kashmir, Director, Health Services, Jammu/ Kashmir and Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir. The 12-member committee has been tasked to ensure smooth implementation of Civil Registration System; to bring interdepartmental co-ordination of departments engaged in civil registration to resolve the operational problems affecting the registration work; to discuss and resolve the issues which requires intervention at the top level; to co-ordinate, unify and supervise the work of registration for securing an efficient system of registration; any other issues for smooth implementation in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir; and to convene meeting(s) at UT Level at least once in a year. The District level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee(s) comprises Deputy Commissioner (Concerned) as chairman and its members include Additional Deputy Commissioner (Concerned),

Chief Medical Officer (District Registrar, Births & Member, District Statistics & Evaluation Officer District Registrar, Births & Deaths), Block Development Officer Blocks, Chief Executive Officer (Registrar) Cantonment Board Badamibagh Srinagar/Satwari Jammu, Executive Officer (Registrar) concerned Council /Municipalities, Health Officer Jammu/Srinagar (Registrar) Municipal Corporation Jammu/Srinagar, as per the order. The terms of reference include to ensure smooth implementation of Civil Registration System; to bring interdepartmental co-ordination of departments engaged in civil registration to resolve the operational problems affecting the registration work; to discuss and resolve the issues which requires intervention at the top level; iv. to co-ordinate, unify and supervise the work of registration for securing an efficient system of registration; any other issues for smooth implementation in the districts; and to convene quarterly meeting(s) at District Level.