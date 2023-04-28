Govt Forms Panels On Registration Of Births, Deaths In Jammu And Kashmir

By Northlines

JAMMU, Apr 28: The Government has ordered constitution of Union territory Level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee and District Level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee(s on registration of Births and Deaths in Jammu and .
According to an order, the UT-level committee is headed by Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, the members of the committee include Administrative Secretary or Representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary/ Representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, Administrative Secretary/Representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, & Medical Department, Director Census Operations, J&K/Representative, Director General, Economics & Statistics, J&K (Chief Registrar, (Births & Deaths), Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Jammu/Srinagar, Regional Director (E&S), (Additional Chief Registrar, Births & Deaths), , Director Rural Development Jammu/Kashmir, Director, Health Services, Jammu/ Kashmir and Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir. The 12-member committee has been tasked to ensure smooth implementation of Civil Registration System; to bring interdepartmental co-ordination of departments engaged in civil registration to resolve the operational problems affecting the registration work; to discuss and resolve the issues which requires intervention at the top level; to co-ordinate, unify and supervise the work of registration for securing an efficient system of registration; any other issues for smooth implementation in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir; and to convene meeting(s) at UT Level at least once in a year. The District level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee(s) comprises Deputy Commissioner (Concerned) as chairman and its members include Additional Deputy Commissioner (Concerned),
Chief Medical Officer (District Registrar, Births & Member, District Statistics & Evaluation Officer District Registrar, Births & Deaths), Block Development Officer Blocks, Chief Executive Officer (Registrar) Cantonment Board Badamibagh Srinagar/Satwari Jammu, Executive Officer (Registrar) concerned Council /Municipalities, Health Officer Jammu/Srinagar (Registrar) Municipal Corporation Jammu/Srinagar, as per the order. The terms of reference include to ensure smooth implementation of Civil Registration System; to bring interdepartmental co-ordination of departments engaged in civil registration to resolve the operational problems affecting the registration work; to discuss and resolve the issues which requires intervention at the top level; iv. to co-ordinate, unify and supervise the work of registration for securing an efficient system of registration; any other issues for smooth implementation in the districts; and to convene quarterly meeting(s) at District Level.

