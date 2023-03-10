Govt brings crypto assets within ambit of money-laundering Act

agencies

New Delhi, Mar 9: Crypto exchanges and intermediaries dealing with virtual digital assets will now be required to perform KYC of their clients and users of the platform.

The Finance Ministry on March 7 notified that entities dealing in virtual digital assets will now be considered ‘reporting entity’ under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Under the anti-money laundering law, reporting entities are required to maintain KYC details and account files and business correspondence relating to its clients

Entities involved in the exchange between VDAs and Fiat currencies or transfer of VDAs or safekeeping and administration of VDAs, and participation in financial services related to an issuer’s offer and sale of a VDA would be ‘reporting entity’ for the purpose of the PMLA.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said all such intermediaries need to maintain a record of all transactions, and such records have to be maintained for a minimum period of five years.

“The government seems to be working overtime in formulating a policy around the crypto sector. These regulations would mandate all intermediaries to keep transactional records of VDA. In the next few years, we may see more such regulations for the industry, allowing organised players to enter the sector with bigger investments,” Mohan said.

Currently, apart from banks and financial institutions, entities engaged in real estate and jewellery sectors and casinos are considered ‘reporting entities’ under the PMLA.

Every reporting entity is required to maintain a record of all transactions, including the record of all cash transactions of over Rs 10 lakh.

Also, they are required to maintain a record of all series of cash transactions integrally connected to each other, which have been individually valued below Rs 10 lakh, where such series of transactions have taken place within a month and the monthly aggregate exceeds Rs 10 lakh, besides other records.

As of January 31, the Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 936 crore proceeds of crime and arrested five persons related to cryptocurrency fraud.

Crypto investing app CoinSwitch co-founder Ashish Singhal said the notification to bring VDA transactions under the PMLA is a positive step in recognising the sector.