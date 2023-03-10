PNB MetLife launches ‘Genius Plan’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: As the cost of higher education continues to climb around the world, the PNB MetLife, a life insurance company, announced the launch of a new solution to help parents financially prepare to support their children’s future. PNB MetLife Genius plan is an individual, non-linked, non-participating, saving, life insurance plan that offers life insurance cover while allowing parents to save for their child’s education. The Key benefits of the plan include; Guaranteed Benefits to secure your child’s future, Flexibility to save with a unique and customisable payout structure, 1.5% higher benefit for girl child, In-built waiver of premium on death, Option to choose additional protection against Accidental Total Permanent Disability (ATPD) and 1.5% higher benefit for PMLI’s existing customers. Announcing the launch of the PNB MetLife Genius Plan, Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer at PNB MetLife said, “Education is one of the biggest costs we face in raising children and many parents are worried about saving enough as well as how they would manage if they lost their ability to earn an income. We are excited to launch the PNB MetLife Genius Plan, a life insurance plan aimed at helping parents save for their children and live confidently.” Ace Badminton player and the Brand ambassador for PNB MetLife, PV Sindhu, said, “I owe so much of my success to the love and support of my parents who saw my potential and dedicated so much time, money and energy into helping me achieve my dreams. I’m delighted that PNB MetLife has launched this solution to help parents across India to support their children’s future. I’m sure this plan will help parents tell their kinds “Karo Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari” and enable their children to achieve their dreams and aspirations.” Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer, PNB MetLife also added, “Many surveys point to the fact that parents are constantly worried about the rising cost of education, especially when the child is ready for higher education. This is the time when most parents may not be financially ready to support their child’s aspirations. While it is imperative to start saving early to benefit from compounding, very often, parents don’t know how or where to start saving, and the PNB MetLife Genius Plan aims to offer a simple solution which addresses these key concerns.