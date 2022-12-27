Govt Appoints Dr Angamuthu As Member Of J&K’s Apex Committee To Frame Comprehensive Agricultural Policy

JAMMU, Dec 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Dr M. Angamuthu as a member of the Union Territory Level Apex Committee for recommending a suitable policy regime for promotion of export oriented agricultural commodities from the Union territory.

In an order by general administration department, the government ordered that Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairman, APEDA, New Delhi shall also be the Member of the Union Territory Level Apex Committee constituted in terms of Government Order No.985 -JK(GAD) dated. 30.8.2022, for recommending a suitable policy regime for promotion of export oriented agricultural commodities from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

It is further ordered that the following shall be the additional Goals & Targets for next 5 years for committee:

“a.Increase agricultural exports from 190 Crores to 3000 Crores from J&K, b. Diversify export base and increase high value and value added agricultural exports, c. Promote“Brand JK”for its uniqueness and quality, d. Promote novel Ethnic, Traditional, Organic and Non-Traditional agricultural products, e. Enable and empower Farmers for Export opportunities, ” it said.